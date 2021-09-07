Police extend search for missing Leicestershire man to Sheffield

Officers have released the information as they step up appeals to the public to find Joseph Reynolds, 35, of Swinford, near Lutterworth.

He was last seen at about 10pm on Sunday (September 5) and was reported missing yesterday morning (Monday).

Officers now think Joseph may have travelled to Sheffield, and have contacted South Yorkshire Police to help them.

Joseph, who is 5ft 9ins tall, has never been missing before.

He is of a slim build and has short, mousey-coloured hair.

Joseph may be wearing either a black Berghaus waterproof coat or a brown jacket with a hood.

He is also believed to be wearing khaki chinos or jeans, black shoes and may be carrying a green hiking-style backpack.