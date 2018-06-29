Police dog undergoing treatment after being stabbed trying to detain suspected kidnappers

A manhunt is continuing tonight after a man was kidnapped and stabbed before his attackers then knifed a police dog in an attempt to escape arrest.

Detectives are hoping to trace Gareth Slater, 32, after a 39-year-old man was stabbed inside a Fiat Punto at a petrol station on Stadium Way, before the vehicle fled the scene.

Gareth Slater.

Police gave chase to the car and was stopped by officers on Meadow Bank Road, Deepdale, just before 8.10pm.

The injured 39-year-old man inside the car was taken to hospital where has was treated for serious stab wounds.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Another 39-year-old man who was in the Punto, was arrested on Meadow Bank Road on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to resist arrest, kidnap and grievous bodily harm.

A police dog used as part of the attempts to detain the man, suffered a stab wound during the incident and is currently at the vets undergoing treatment.

The man arrested, who is from the Rawmarsh area, also sustained wounds from a dog bite and was taken to hospital to be treated.

He has since been released from hospital and currently remains in police custody.

An air weapon was also recovered from the scene on Meadow Bank Road but police said there were no shots fired at any point during the incident.

Officers believe Gareth Slater, who is known to frequent the Rawmarsh and Parkgate areas, may also have been in the car at Parkgate and are keen to locate and speak to him.

Acting Det Insp Aneela Khalil-Khan said: “We have made various attempts since last night to locate Gareth Slater, and I would advise the public to not approach him and just call police on 999 if you see him or know of his whereabouts.

“I fully understand how concerning this incident will be to our communities, and I want to offer my assurance we are treating it as a priority.

“An investigation is ongoing and numerous enquiries have already been carried out to understand the exact circumstances, however we do believe this may have been a targeted attack.

“High visibility police patrols have been taking pace throughout today and will continue over the coming days to offer reassurance, and anyone with concerns I would encourage to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 977 of June 28.