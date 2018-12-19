Police discover £200k cannabis farm in Doncaster

Have your say

A cannabis farm containing plants worth £200,000 has been discovered by the police in Doncaster.

Officers found 275 cannabis plants growing in a house in Meadow Croft, Sprotbrough, during a raid of the property on Saturday.

Megi Rrahman, aged 24, from Doncaster, has been charged with the production of cannabis.

