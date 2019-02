Have your say

Police officers discovered a £136,000 cannabis farm in a Sheffield suburb.

They found 136 cannabis plants in Burngreave yesterday and made two arrests.

A cannabis farm was found in a Sheffield suburb

CRIME: Police probe into murder of Doncaster boxer continues after 10 arrests

READ MORE: Inquest to be held into deaths of Sheffield sisters who died in waterfall tragedy

The drug den was dismantled and the plants were seized.

POLICE: Driver flees after ramming stolen car into police vehicle in Sheffield