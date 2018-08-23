Police decided enough was enough after van blocks pavement to parents with pushchairs

When two parents were forced to to walk in the road after a van blocked the pavement, the police decided to step in.

Police were on patrol in Tinsley when they came across the silver van parked in the middle of the pavement.

The driver was delivering a bouncy castle at the time and decided to leave his van in the pavement whilst making his delivery.

However, it meant two parents with puschairs were forced into the middle of the road.

An SYP Operational Support spokesperson said: “Driver delivering bouncy castle thought it acceptable to leave van in this position whilst delivering. 2 parents with pushchairs didn't find it so funny having to walk into the road. Fined.”

Earlier this week, furious Sheffield residents called on the council to launch a clampdown on drivers parking on pavements.

The call was issued to the council after a photo was uploaded to Twitter showing an Audi 4x4 blocking the pavement on Abbeydale Road.

In the photo, a woman can be seen waiting behind the Audi in her mobility scooter as the car blocks her journey.



