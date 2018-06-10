Police dealing with serious car crash in Sheffield

South Yorkshire police are currently dealing with a serious car crash in Sheffield.

Officers are dealing with the crash on the junction of Wensley Street and Upwell Street in the Grimesthorpe area of Sheffield.

They are urging road users to find an alternative route, as the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Witnesses say a child was involved in the collision, but this is not confirmed.

Bus services are being diverted.

Travel South Yorkshire posted on Twitter: "Due to an incident at Owler Lane, services 35 and 38 are diverted at Firth Park up Bellhouse Road, Hatfield House Lane and Jenkin Road, picking up normal running at Meadowhall Road in both directions."

More to follow.