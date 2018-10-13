Police dealing with incident near Sheffield city centre amid reports of a crash 

Police are dealing with an incident near Sheffield city centre this morning amid reports of a crash.

It is understood forensic officers were at the scene in London Road at about 8am.

READ MORE: Former Sheffield Wednesday skipper takes over as Aston Villa manager

READ MORE: Teenage boy was stabbed in back in latest knife attack in Sheffield

A witness said it looked like there had been a crash but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

Stagecoach tweeted that there may be some delays to their services while officers deal with the incident.

London Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Why a Sheffield nightclub will play Africa by Toto on repeat all night long in December

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and are waiting for a reply.