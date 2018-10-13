Police dealing with incident near Sheffield city centre amid reports of a crash 

Police are dealing with an incident near Sheffield city centre this morning amid reports of a crash.
It is understood forensic officers were at the scene in London Road at about 8am.
READ MORE: Former Sheffield Wednesday skipper takes over as Aston Villa manager
READ MORE: Teenage boy was stabbed in back in latest knife attack in Sheffield
A witness said it looked like there had been a crash but this has not yet been confirmed by police.
Stagecoach tweeted that there may be some delays to their services while officers deal with the incident.
READ MORE: Why a Sheffield nightclub will play Africa by Toto on repeat all night long in December
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and are waiting for a reply.