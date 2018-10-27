Police crackdown on illegal firework sales in Sheffield

Have your say

Police in Sheffield have been carrying out test purchase operations ahead of bonfire night in a bid to crack down on illegal firework sales.

Officers from the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing team have been working in partnership with Sheffield Trading Standards to prevent illegal sales of fireworks ahead as Halloween and Bonfire night draw closer.

Posting on Facebook, Sheffield South East NHP said: “Over the dark nights period we are conducting a series of firework test purchase operations with young volunteers across Sheffield.

“The emphasis of these operations is to promote community safety, prevent underage illegal firework sales and to encourage responsible retailing.”

It is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to possess fireworks in a public place.

And, fireworks can only be sold to those aged 18 or older, and sparklers are classed as fireworks so the same laws apply.

It is not a legal requirement to have any kind of licence or training to buy consumer fireworks.