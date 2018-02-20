Police could BAN youths from Sheffield McDonald's after stealing 'straws and salt and pepper packets'

Police have told youths causing problems at a Sheffield McDonald's to grow up or risk being banned from the restaurant.

Officers from Sheffield West NHP were called to McDonald's on Penistone Road on Monday night after further reports of anti social behaviour.

Sheffield McDonald's - Credit: Sheffield West NHP

Pictures posted from the force's Facebook account showed salt and pepper packets as well as straws discarded on the pavement and in a nearby bush.

The force said one youth was not aware that he was stealing from the restaurant, despite not even ordering food there.

A spokesperson said: "Anti social behaviour in your community. Only can be described as kids with no respect.

"Photographs of those youths responsible will be posted on this social media site and banned from entering McDonalds on Penistone Road.

Sheffield McDonald's - Credit: Sheffield West NHP

"One youth didn't get it when he was told he was stealing when he had taken straws, salt and peppers, and wasn't even eating at the McDonalds restaurant.

"Give it a rest and grow up or you will be refused entry."

In January, police revealed that they were forced to carry out extra patrols of McDonald's at Handsworth and Drakehouse following anti social behaviour.

And, in 2017, nuisance youths were forced to sign Acceptable Behaviour Contracts and were banned from McDonald's at Handsworth because of problems of further issues.