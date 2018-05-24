Police cordon removed from Sheffield park as murder probe continues

A police cordon around a park close to where a man was found stabbed in Sheffield has been lifted today.

Tannery Park in Woodhouse was sealed off and under police guard until today after a man was found fatally stabbed in nearby Tannery Close on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old man, named locally as Ryan Jowle, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and died in the early hours of Wednesday.

A huge cordon was put in place around the flat where the injured man was found as detectives tried to establish exactly what happened and where he was knifed.

It included a nearby car park and Tannery Park.

A cordon still in place around the flat remains under police guard this afternoon.

Around 20 police officers, forensic experts and detectives remain at the scene.

Residents needing access to their flats within the police cordon have to register their movements to and from their homes with a police officer keeping a log.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police 101 and quote incident 1,030 of May 22.