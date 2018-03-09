Police cordon remains in place after stabbing of young man in Sheffield street

Roads are still sealed off and a police cordon remains in place after a young man was stabbed to death in a Sheffield street.

Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was knifed during an 'altercation' at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, yesterday afternoon.

Jarvin Blake was stabbed to death in broad daylight

CRIME: First picture of man stabbed to death in Sheffield street

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 3.20pm and Mr Blake was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

MURDER: Man named after fatal stabbing in Sheffield street

A 23-year-old man also knifed in the same incident was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was in a stable condition last night.

POLICE: Man arrested over shooting in Sheffield

Police officers have guarded the murder scene all night and remain at a cordon this morning which has been put in place to preserve potential evidence left behind.

Yesterday, forensic experts examined the crime scene and a tent was erected at the spot where Jarvin was found injured after violence flared in broad daylight.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Just before 3.20pm yesterday, police were called by ambulance staff to reports of a stabbing in Brackley Street at its junction with Catherine Street, Burngreave, Sheffield.

"A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body but pronounced dead shortly after.

"A 23-year-old man who sustained injuries arising out of the same incident is in hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

"Detectives are carrying out enquiries and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

"There are also increased police patrols in the area, to reassure the public."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 593 of March 8.