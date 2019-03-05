Police cordon off South Yorkshire street amid reports of a stabbing Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police have cordoned off a South Yorkshire street amid reports a knife was used during a disagreement which led to two men being taken to hospital. High Street, Worsborough (photo: Google). Sheffield Derby: ‘It’s a matter of time before someone is killed’ – Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans condemn South Yorkshire Police’s tactics as supporters pelted with bottles, coins and fireworks