Police cordon off Sheffield streets after men shot

Several streets in the Burngreave area of Sheffield have been cordoned off by police after a man was shot.

Residents in the area said Ellesmere Road, Hallcarr Street and Earsham Street are all cordoned off this morning.

A police cordon remains in place.

READ MORE: Man injured in shooting in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said it was part of ‘an ongoing police incident’ and confirmed that there had been a shooting.

This afternoon the force released a statement which said that three people had been injured.

READ MORE: Sheffield shooting: Police confirm three men suffer gunshot wounds

A police cordon on Hallcar Street, Sheffield.

Police received a report from hospital staff at around 1.30am on Sunday that three men – one aged 19 and two aged 20 – had been brought in with gunshot wounds to their upper body.

Eyewitnesses said an altercation took place near Hallcar Street, just off Spital Hill.

A large police cordon remains in place around Spital Hill, Earsham Street and Hallcar Street. Detectives said no arrests had been made in relation to the incident.

READ MORE: LIVE: Police seal off roads in Burngreave after shooting

Inital reports suggested the shooting involved just one male victim.

One shopkeeper, who did not want to be named, said: “I wasn’t here at the time but I heard someone had been shot. A customer told me he was taken to hospital.

“It was obvious it was something serious when I got here this morning because of the size of the cordon.”

All three men have been released from hospital and detectives said enquiries remain ongoing.



