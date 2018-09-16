Police cordon off Sheffield streets after man shot

Several streets in the Burngreave area of Sheffield have been cordoned off by police after a man was shot.

Residents in the area said Ellesmere Road, Hallcarr Street and Earsham Street are all cordoned off this morning.

A police cordon on Hallcar Street, Sheffield.

The cordons have been in place for several hours.

South Yorkshire Police said it was part of ‘an ongoing police incident’ and confirmed that there had been a shooting.

