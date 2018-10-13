Police cordon off part of Sheffield city centre after man hit with glass bottle

Police has cordoned off an area in Sheffield city centre this afternoon after a man was hit with a glass bottle.

Police have taped of an area near to the bus stops outside the Crucible Theatre, on Arundel Gate.

South Yorkshire Police said a 29-year-old man has facial injuries after being hit with a glass bottle.

An eye witness said several police cars are at the scene and there is glass on the floor.

Police officers, who were called to the scene at around 2.30pm, are speaking to witnesses and looking at CCTV footage.

No arrests have been made.