Police cordon lifted in Sheffield suburb where residents claim man was stabbed

A police cordon has been lifted at the spot where residents claim a man was stabbed in a Sheffield suburb

Officers taped off part of Ellesmere Road and a communal grassed area at the top of Spital Hill this morning following reports that a man had been stabbed in his chest.

A police cordon in a Sheffield suburb has now been lifted

Scenes of crimes officers have examined the area and the cordon has now been lifted.

Police officers are still carrying out enquiries in Burngreave.

More to follow.