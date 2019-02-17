Police cordon in place on Sheffield city centre street

A police cordon remains in place in Sheffield city centre this morning, after emergency services were called overnight.

Rockingham Street is closed between the junction with West Street and Trippet Lane, with a number of police officers still at the scene.

Emergency services at the corner of Rockingham Street and Trippet Lane, in Sheffield city centre

The doors to the nightclub Cocoon were this morning open, with a smattering of what appeared to be blood on the pavement outside, behind the metal barriers and police tape.

It is not known at this stage whether the incident was connected in any way with the club.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene overnight, though the nature of the incident is not yet known.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Cocoon Sheffield, and is waiting for a response.

We will attempt to bring you more details as soon as possible.

