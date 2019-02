A police cordon is currently in place near a Sheffield supermarket.

An eyewitness said the cordon was in place near to the Tesco Extra store on Savile Street in the Spital Hill area.

A police cordon is in place in Spital Hill

Around 10 officers and six police cars and vans are currently at the scene.

South Yorkshire police have been contacted for further details.

More to follow.

A police cordon is in place in Spital Hill