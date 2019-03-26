Residents woke this morning to find a police cordon in place in their street in Sheffield.

Overnight, police tape was used to seal off a house in Raeburn Road, Herdings, and an area of the street outside.

A police cordon is in place in Raeburn Road, Herdings, Sheffield

COURT: Man accused of murdering woman at Doncaster caravan park appears at court

A crime scene investigation van was seen outside the property this morning.

APPEAL: Search for missing Rotherham woman enters third month

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted but details on the nature of the incident under investigation have not yet been released.

READ MORE: Police probe into stabbing continues after woman attacks man in Sheffield

There was police activity in Raeburn Roadm Herdings, this morning

More to follow.