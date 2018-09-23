Police cordon in place in Hillsborough, Sheffield, amid unconfirmed reports of another stabbing

This is the scene near Hillsborough Interchange this morning, where a police cordon is in place amid unconfirmed reports of another stabbing in Sheffield.

A road is sealed off and a number of police are present at Langsett Road, near the junction with Holme Lane and Bradfield Road.

A police cordon in Hillsborough

One woman, who asked not to be named, said two people had been stabbed in the early hours of this morning.

The incident follows a fatal assault on Friday evening at Valley Centertainment, in which a man believed to be in his 20s died, and a woman having her neck slashed in Southey Green yesterday morning.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and will bring you updates as we get them.