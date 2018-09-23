Police cordon in place in Hillsborough, Sheffield, amid unconfirmed reports of another stabbing

This is the scene near Hillsborough Interchange this morning, where a police cordon is in place amid unconfirmed reports of another stabbing in Sheffield.
A road is sealed off and a number of police are present at Langsett Road, near the junction with Holme Lane and Bradfield Road.
One woman, who asked not to be named, said two people had been stabbed in the early hours of this morning.
The incident follows a fatal assault on Friday evening at Valley Centertainment, in which a man believed to be in his 20s died, and a woman having her neck slashed in Southey Green yesterday morning.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and will bring you updates as we get them.