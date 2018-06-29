Police cordon in place after violence flared at Rotherham petrol station

A large police cordon is in place this morning after a man was attacked in a car on a petrol station forecourt in Rotherham.
The cordon takes in a large area of Meadow Bank Road, near Kimberworth, where a man was attacked in a car at the Jet Garage, close to Stadium Way, at 8pm yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said the man was injured in a vehicle, which then sped off.
A police pursuit was mounted and the vehicle was stopped nearby a short time later.
There are unconfirmed reports that the man in the car was stabbed.
The 39-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment and another 39-year-old man was arrested over the incident.
Armed police officers were involved in last night's operation.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "An investigation into the incident is in the early stages and enquiries remain ongoing in the area to ascertain exactly what happened."