Police continue enquiries following suspected stabbing on Sheffield estate

Police remain on a Sheffield estate today after a man was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds.

Emergency services were called to Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne at around 9.05am yesterday morning following reports that a 23-year-old man had been injured.

South Yorkshire police said the man was taken to hospital with 'suspected stab wounds' and that his injuries are believed to be serious.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

An investigation is underway and a police presence remains in the area carrying out enquiries.

"Officers believe this to be an incident involving individuals known to each other," the force added.

No arrests have been made at this time but officers continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information on the incident should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 262 of August 11.