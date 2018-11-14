Police confirm death of woman in Sheffield street

Have your say

The death of a woman in a Sheffield street has been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.

Batemoor residents reported the discovery of a body yesterday morning and said a number of police cars and paramedics were deployed to the city suburb.

A woman collapsed and died in Batemoor yesterday

It has now been confirmed by the police that officers were called to Batemoor Road, at its junction with Dyche Lane, after a woman collapsed and died.

Paramedics reported the incident to South Yorkshire Police at 8.05am.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.