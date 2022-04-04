Police were called just after 11.10am on Saturday, April 2 to reports of a body in the water at Tibshelf Pond, off Sunny Bank, in Tibshelf.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, a man aged in his 60s has died. His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of a man in his 60s was recovered. Photo © Alan Walker (cc-by-sa/2.0)

“At this time officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area early that morning or during the late evening of Friday, April 1.”

If you have any information which you think could help, please contact Derbyshire Police on the below non-emergency details quoting, reference 22000186820:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101