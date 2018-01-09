Police confirm alcohol WILL be served at Bramall Lane on derby day

Alcohol will be served at Bramall Lane at the Steel City derby on Friday, despite police initially announcing that there would be a ban at the ground.

South Yorkshire Police made the announcement earlier today ahead of the fixture, which is the second planned meeting of the teams this season, but have now clarified that alcohol will be on sale.

Police chiefs have urged fans to arrive at Bramall Lane early, with turnstiles due to open at 6.30pm because of extra security checks and searches due to be carried out.

Specially trained police dogs will be used to sniff pyrotechnics and other illegal items.

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said: "We’re taking the safety of everyone attending this match incredibly seriously and I appreciate that while the searches may seem frustrating as it can lead to delays at turnstiles, they are especially important following the awful terrorist attacks that the UK has seen this year.

"Therefore I hope that you will understand why the searches are being done and plan for a little additional waiting time when you arrive while those searches take place.

"If anyone without a ticket wishes to watch the match, they are advised that Sky TV are broadcasting the game and therefore they should not travel to the stadium."

Around 500 police officers will be involved in the derby day policing operation.

Chf Supt Morley said away fans should expect to remain in the stadium after the game until home fans leave.

"At the previous derby fixture we asked away fans to voluntarily remain in their seats for around ten minutes after the final whistle," he added.

"This is something we will be asking the away fans to do again at Bramall Lane, to allow all fans to leave the ground safely and to try and manage the amount of congestion and disruption on the roads as 30,000 people leave the stadium and surrounding area.

"Should any fan - home or away - wish to leave the match early this will of course be safely facilitated, but I want to stress that if we receive any information that suggests fans are leaving the ground early with the intention of causing disorder or harm to others, we will take necessary action to keep people safe."

Chf Supt Morley said the policing operation was months in the planning.

"This week’s match promises to be a thrilling event for football fans across the city - it’s not often that Sheffield’s two football teams face each other so there’s been a real sense of excitement," he said.

"We know that there were some concerns raised about this fixture taking place on a Friday evening, which is typically a busy night for the city centre anyway with its bustling night-time economy. We have been planning for this fixture for months, before the first derby match had even taken place, and I’m confident that we have the right plans in place that will allow those attending the match to do so safely, as well as anyone who wants to come into the city centre to enjoy the night-time economy."

He added: "For the vast majority of fans attending Friday night’s fixture, which is a sold-out event, we know that all you want to do is enjoy a great game of football with your friends or family. This is what we plan for and this is what we’re there to help you achieve.

"We have been working closely with both clubs and other partner agencies to ensure that we have done all we possibly can to prevent those individuals subject to strict banning orders from attending Friday night’s match.

"We want Friday’s game to be enjoyable and fun for the fans, not spoiled by the actions of a small few.

"We will explore all options available to us to prevent crime and disorder, as our absolute priority is ensuring the safety of all those that are coming to the game and into the city centre."

Those attending the match are advised to plan their journeys in advance.

Chf Supt Morley said: "We anticipate there will be around 30,000 people travelling to Bramall Lane, which is a significant number of people and as such, there will be road closures at key times before and after the match to allow those fans to get in and out of the stadium and surrounding area safely.

"Those that live or work around the Bramall Lane area and in the city centre, please be aware that traffic will most likely be affected from Friday afternoon onwards so plan your journeys accordingly."