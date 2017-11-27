Police concerned over disappearance of Sheffield woman

A police search is underway for a Sheffield woman who disappeared over the weekend.

Angela Simmonite, aged 57, is believed to have left her home in Ecclesfield between 5am and 9am on Saturday and has not been seen since.

South Yorkshire Police said officers and Ms Simmonite's relatives are 'growing increasingly concerned for her welfare'.

She is white, around 5ft 7ins or 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build and has honey blonde, shoulder-length hair. She has hazel eyes and some front teeth missing.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black top with a motif of different pictures on it and black tracksuit type trousers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 999 and quote incident number 401 of November 25.