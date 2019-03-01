A police search is under way for a Rotherham woman who disappeared overnight.

Caroline Hartshorn, aged 45, is believed to have left her home address in the Mulberry Road area of North Anston between 9.30pm yesterday and 6.30am today.

Caroline Hartshorn has been reported missing

SHEFFIELD DERBY: Drones to be used in policing operation at game for first time

It is not known what Caroline was wearing when she left, and she does not have access to a mobile phone or vehicle.

CRIME: Killer who stabbed Sheffield man still walking the streets

South Yorkshire Police said: “Concerns are growing for Caroline’s welfare.”

POLICE: Rotherham peer due in court over child sex offences against boy and girl

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 255 of March 1.