Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing Sheffield woman

Police say they are 'concerned for the welfare' of a missing Sheffield woman.

Emily Hickey was reported missing from her home in Sheffield city centre at 1.30pm on Thursday, February 8.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and want to hear from anyone who may have seen her.

She has dark brown hair, in a style shorter than that in the photograph, is 5’ 7” tall, of slim build, and believed to be wearing a black leather biker jacket, dark jeans, and trainers with white laces.

Emily may be carrying a large holdall.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 900 of 08 February.