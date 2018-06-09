Police concerned for welfare of missing man from Doncaster

Have your say

A police search is underway after a man was reported missing from Doncaster last night.

Jordan Perring, aged 18, has been reported missing from Doncaster after last being seen on Buckingham Road, Conisborough at around 8:30pm on Friday, June 8.

Officers believe he was wearing black skinny jeans, Nike Air Max trainers and a black hoodie with blue writing down the arms.

He is also known to use trains and buses frequently and also has links to Devon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 265 of June 9.