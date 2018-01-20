Police concerned for welfare of missing Doncaster woman

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing Doncaster woman.

Officers want help in tracing Olimpia Ciurcui, 26, who was reported missing from the Balby area of Doncaster earlier this morning.

Olivia was last seen at an address on Woodhouse Road at around 5.30pm yesterday evening (Friday 19 January).

She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Olimpia is around 5ft 7ins tall, a slim build, with a distinctive nose piercing and long, dark hair.

At this time, officers are not sure what Olimpia is wearing but believe she may be carrying a white handbag. She regularly visits Doncaster town centre.

If you’ve seen or heard from Olimpia, or know where she might be, please call 101 quoting incident number 325 of 20 January 2018.