Police concerned for missing Sheffield man

A police search is underway today for a missing Sheffield man.

Umar Din, aged 30, last seen at around 6.30pm yesterday when he was walking along Hampton Road towards Firvale Road, Firvale.

He is believed to have been wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a khaki green jumper and slippers.

Police officers want motorists in the area with dash cams to check their footage.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Umar’s welfare.

"Have you seen Umar? Do you know where he might be?

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cams on their vehicles locally and are asking them to check their cameras for any footage of Umar overnight and into this morning."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 795 of December 31.