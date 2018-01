Have your say

A South Yorkshire man was taken to hospital after police were called following 'concerns for his welfare'.

Residents on High Street in Swallownest called police at around 2.55pm on Saturday after raising concerns for the man's wellbeing.

After arriving on the scene, police put a cordon in place and closed the roads between Aughton Lane to Swallownest Co-op.

Officers said the incident was resolved at around 5pm when the man was taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.