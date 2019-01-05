Police closed road in Sheffield suburb, amid reports of ‘loud bangs similar to gunshots’

South Yorkshire Police closed a road in a Sheffield suburb last night, amid reports of ‘loud bangs, similar to gunshots’ in the area.

The police incident took place at the junction of Rushby Street and Earl Marshal Road in Page Hall just before midnight last night (Friday, January 4).

The scene at the junction of Rushby Street and Earl Marshal Road last night. Picture: Nasar Raoof

Multiple police cars were dispatched to the scene, and both roads were closed while officers carried out enquiries.

Resident Nasar Raoof said: “Residents awakened at just after midnight by the sounds of what was described to be loud bangs similar to gunshots, followed by the sound of racing cars.”

Mr Raoof took pictures at the scene which seemed to show damaged vehicles, including a police car, on the road.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information comes in.