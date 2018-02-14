Police closed road after this dramatic 4x4 car crash in Sheffield

Have your say

Police were forced to close a road in Sheffield yesterday afternoon after a crash involving a 4x4.

Officers closed Washington Road in Sharrow at around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon after a crash involving a black 4x4 car.

Eye-witnesses said that the car suffered significant damage to its front left hand side but could not see another car involved.

Police closed the road while they cleared debris from the street with motorists claiming it caused 'traffic chaos' at rush-hour.

No details of any injuries have been reported at this time.

More to follow.