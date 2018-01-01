Police close Sheffield bar after stabbings

A Sheffield bar has been closed down by the police after five men were stabbed in an attack in the early hours of today.

A copy of a temporary closure notice served by South Yorkshire Police has been posted outside Crystal on Carver Street and the case is to be discussed further at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

The notice states that the closure is needed to 'prevent nuisance or disorder' associated with the venue.

Five men were stabbed at the bar at around 2.20am, with two of the victims left fighting for life.

They remain in hospital in critical but stable conditions.

The other three suffered superficial wounds in the attack.

Crime scene investigation officers carried are carrying out a search of the bar today and CCTV footage is being examined in a bid to trace those involved.

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said: "This kind of incident cannot be tolerated and we will take positive action in terms of the offenders and licensed premises involved in events like this.

"Pubs and clubs are going to have to improve the way they search those going into their premises. Searching regimes and processes have to be looked at if we are going to negate this issue happening again."

Chf Supt Morley said he is confident the attackers will be found.

"It is very disappointing that we have had this incident in Sheffield city centre," he said.

"It will be thoroughly investigated and we will identify the offenders and bring them to justice. That work is ongoing now."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 317 of January 1.