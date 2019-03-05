Buses are being diverted this morning following a police closure of a road in Sheffield city centre.
Police officers have closed Bank Street – off Snig Hill – but the force has not yet revealed why.
A number of bus services, including 81, 82, 83 and 135 have been diverted via Castle Gate, Waingate and High Street.
