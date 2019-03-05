Have your say

Buses are being diverted this morning following a police closure of a road in Sheffield city centre.

Police officers have closed Bank Street – off Snig Hill – but the force has not yet revealed why.

Bank Street in Sheffield city centre

CRIME: Men in court over firearms offences in Sheffield

A number of bus services, including 81, 82, 83 and 135 have been diverted via Castle Gate, Waingate and High Street.

POLICE: Reward offered for man wanted over fatal crash – as detectives reveal he could be anywhere in the UK



READ MORE: Reward offered for man wanted over fatal crash – as detectives reveal he could be anywhere in the UK

More to follow.