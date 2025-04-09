Police close busy Barnsley road after 12-year-old boy hit by bus
Doncaster Road - one of the leading routes in to Barnsley town centre - has been closed between the junction with Cemetery Road and the junction with Sunderland Terrace.
Police were called to the scene at 1.48pm when they received reports of a traffic collision involving a bus on the nearby Junction Street.
A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.48pm today (April 9) we received reports of a road traffic collision on Junction Street, in Barnsley.
“It is reported that a child was injured after being involved in a collision with a bus.
