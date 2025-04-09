Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have closed a main road in Barnsley following a road traffic collision that involved a 12-year-old boy.

Doncaster Road - one of the leading routes in to Barnsley town centre - has been closed between the junction with Cemetery Road and the junction with Sunderland Terrace.

Police were called to the scene at 1.48pm when they received reports of a traffic collision involving a bus on the nearby Junction Street.

A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Both police and fire services were called out in the space of a few hours to two separate incident. Doncaster Road remains closed as police investigate a collision, while firefighters are preparing to leave after putting out a deliberate tyre fire around a mile away. | Google Maps

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.48pm today (April 9) we received reports of a road traffic collision on Junction Street, in Barnsley.

“It is reported that a child was injured after being involved in a collision with a bus.

“The child, a 12-year-old boy, has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

