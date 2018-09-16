Police clampdown on boy racers between Barnsley and Rotherham

Police have set up position on a road between Barnsley and Rotherham on the spot where missiles were hurled at police cars last week.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit have parked up on Dearne Valley Parkway near Cortonwood Retail Park folloiwng a number of car enthusiast gatherings.

Police said evening and weekend ‘car meets’ at the retail park are common and officers said hundreds of people attended last Sunday.

In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit said although the ‘vast majority’ of those at the meet were ‘enjoying themselves’ a ‘small minority were causing problems for the rest’.

They found some motorists using the Dearne Valley Parkway as a race track while ‘hundreds’ of spectators lined the route.

One uninsured motorist in a Ford Fiesta was stopped after being caught driving at over 100mph.

In a post on Twitter the unit said: “Te Roads Policing Group are now engaged at Cortonwood and the surrounding highways.

“We want car enthusiasts to enjoy their cars, but only in a safe and lawful manner. We will take a zero tolerance approach to poor driving and offences.”