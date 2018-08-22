Police chief ‘overwhelmed with pride’ at ‘brave and selfless’ actions of Sheffield officers who detained knifeman 

South Yorkshire Police’s assistant chief constable has praised the ‘brave and selfless’ actions of officers who arrested a knifeman who ran at them when they responded to a call.

Asst Chief Con David Hartley said he was ‘overwhelmed with pride’ after officers responded to reports that a man had been seen carrying a knife close to the Homebase store on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, at 5.40pm on Tuesday.

When they arrived the 50-year-old suspect ran at officers who quickly used a taser to detain and arrest him on suspicion of attempted murder, affray and possession of a bladed weapon.

Asst Chief Con Hartley said: “The brave and selfless actions of our officers putting themselves between our communities and serious harm leaves me once again overwhelmed with pride. Policing sees ordinary folk, serving their communities and doing extraordinary things.”

The man remains in custody today while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 760 of 21 August 2018.

