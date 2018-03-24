Police chase 'anti-social' biker into Sheffield park

Have your say

A teenager's bike was seized following a police chase in Sheffield.

Officers said the 16-year-old rider was seen 'causing anti-social behaviour' in the Fox Hill area.

He failed to stop for officers on Wolfe Road, who pursued him into Wolfe Road Park.

READ MORE: Police waging war on anti-social bikers in Sheffield have seized nearly 40 vehicles

He was detained in the park and his bike was confiscated before officers from Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team returned him to his parents' home.