Police catch offender with zombie-drug mamba in Chesterfield town centre

An offender was caught with the zombie-drug mamba after he was arrested by police when he was wanted for a recall to prison in relation to another matter.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 7 how Melvyn Thomas Jones, of Dale Road, Matlock, was caught with mamba by police on Knifesmithgate, in Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “Police saw the defendant on Knifesmithgate and knew he was wanted for a recall to prison and he was being arrested for that recall.

“He had a clenched fist and he refused to release his grip and when he eventually did they found a small bag of vegetable matter and police believed it was mamba.”

Thomas pleaded guilty possessing to possessing 0.68g of 5F-MDMB-PINACA, a class B drug.

Mr Hollett explained that Jones had already been dealt with for offences which post-dated this offence, which was committed on April 18, but there had been delays bringing the case to court.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said the delays revolved around the need to analyse the drugs.

Magistrates sentenced Jones to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if he re-offends he will be re-sentenced for the drugs possession with any new crime.

Jones was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.