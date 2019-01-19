Police carry out proactive patrols in bid to prevent more tram crashes in Sheffield 

South Yorkshire Police have been carrying out proactive patrols on Sheffield’s tram routes, following a number of crashes involving trams and vehicles.

The force confirmed officers were patrolling last night, in the hope of preventing more crashes.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said on Twitter: “Tonight @SYP_Specials from @SYPOperations have spent some time proactively patrolling the @SCSupertram road crossing after a number of car vs tram collisions.”

This comes after one person was injured in November last year, after a car and a tram collided on Staniforth Road, close to Woodbourn Road tram stop, in Attercliffe.

The incident happened close to where one of the tram-trains hit a lorry and derailed in October.



Read more at: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/sheffield-tram-crash-one-person-injured-as-picture-of-mangled-car-wreck-emerges-1-9471862