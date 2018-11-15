Police carry out drug tests to identify Rotherham pubs where cocaine is used

Have your say

Police officers are carrying out drug tests in Rotherham pubs to identify those where cocaine is snorted.

Officers have been using specialist drug detection wipes on surfaces in Rotherham pubs, including the toilets, to identify pubs where cocaine has been used.

Police officers are carrying out 'drug swipes' to identify pubs where cocaine is being used

CRIME: Man arrested over drug offences in Sheffield was thought to have fled the country



The tests form part of Operation Alligator, which is aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour in the town.

APPEAL: Sheffield mum in direct appeal to driver who left her daughter for dead in hit and run

As part of the operation officers visit crime hot spots and focus on issues including drugs and violence.

READ MORE: Aunt of murder victim speaks out after another stabbing in Sheffield

During the recent drug tests, Rotherham Central neighbourhood policing team said traces of cocaine were found in two pubs.

The team said ‘advice was provided on how to curtail drug abuse on site particularly as it links with violence’.