Police carry out checks at Sheffield junction where two tram-trains crashed

Police have been carrying out checks at a Sheffield junction where two tram-trains were involved in crashes in the space of five weeks.

Four people were injured when a tram-train and a lorry carrying gas canisters collided at the junction of Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road on October 25 – just hours after the service launched.

The aftermath of a collision involving a car and a tram-train at the junction of Staniforth Road and Woodbourn Road in Sheffield

Then on November 30, one person was injured in a crash between a tram-train and a car at the same spot.

South Yorkshire Police said volunteer special officers had been ‘paying particular attention’ to the tram crossing while on duty in Attercliffe and Darnall on Friday evening.

The aftermath of a collision involving a lorry and a tram-train at the junction of Staniforth Road and Woodbourn Road in Sheffield

In a tweet, accompanied by photos of the two collisions, South Yorkshire Police wrote: “@SYP_Specials from @SYPOperations were in Attercliffe and Darnall last night paying particular attention to the @SCSupertram crossing at Staniforth Rd/Woodburn Rd. Running a red light could mean three points and a £100 fine but at this crossing it can also look like this.”

There is no suggestion that any of the vehicles involved in the two crashes had failed to stop at a red light.

A lower speed limit for trams has been introduced at the junction since the crashes, and Sheffield Council said it had started work to improve safety, including the installation of new LED signal lights.