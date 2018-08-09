Police car 'rammed' during pursuit through Sheffield

A police car was 'rammed' by a car it chased through Sheffield overnight.

A police pursuit was mounted when a Peugeot followed by officers failed to stop.

A police car was rammed during a pursuit in Sheffield

The police chase took place in the Manor and Gleadless areas of the city.

During the operation, a police car was repeatedly struck by the Peugeot as it reversed into the BMW in a bid to escape.

The driver fled from the scene but was tracked down and arrested for offences including dangerous driving and drug driving.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "This Peugeot was pursued by one of our officers around the Manor and Gleadless areas of Sheffield.

"It repeatedly reverse rammed our officer, causing extensive damage to our once shiny BMW.

"Fortunately our officer only received minor injuries, and more importantly the driver was detained despite an attempt at running from the scene.

"He was arrested for numerous offences, including driving whilst over the prescribed limit through drugs and dangerous driving.

"Further enquiries are ongoing."