A police car has been involved in a crash on a major Sheffield road.

Eyewitnesses said the crash involved a Volkswagen Golf Plus and a South Yorkshire Police car on Prince of Wales Road, at the junction with Mather Road.

The scene of the crash on Prince of Wales Road, at the junction with Mather Road. Picture: Susan Murphy..

The collision took place at around noon on Monday.

The Star has asked South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.