Police calm fears over 'attempted abduction' of 7-year-old boy near Sheffield

Police have offered reassurances to the public after a reported 'attempted abudction' of a seven-year-old boy near Sheffield.

St Giles CE Primary School warned parents to be careful following a reported attempted abduction of a schoolboy in Eckington on Tuesday night.

Derbyshire Police said that the boy was approached near the One Stop in West Street by a man who grabbed him on the arm and asked him to come with him.

However, officers have now calmed fears over the incident after speaking to both the man and boy involved.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called about an incident where a boy, who had been walking near to the One Stop store on West Street, was approached and his arm grabbed at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 6.

The man came forward having seen the appeal on Facebook, and we have spoken to the boy and other witnesses.

"It appears he misread what the youngsters had been doing, and thought they had been arguing so wanted to help."