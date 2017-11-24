Police called to tree protest on 'Christmas lights street' in Sheffield

Police officers have been called to a tree felling protest on a Sheffield street famous for its Christmas lights.

Protesters have halted felling work on Abbeydale View Rise this morning, with at least one entering a cordon around one of the trees under threat.

Abbeydale Park Rise

The street is renowned for its annual Christmas display, with residents decorating the trees outside their homes with lights in a tradition dating back 30 years.

Residents from across the city travel to the street to sing carols under the lights every year.

In June, locals put their lights up six months early to raise awareness that a number of trees are due to be felled as part of Sheffield Council's controversial Streets Ahead road improvement programme.

Private contractor Amey is felling trees across the city as part of the 25-year £2 billion scheme.