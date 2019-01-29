Police called to Rotherham pub over reports of man with gun outside

Have your say

Police officers were called to a Rotherham pub following reports that a man had been seen with a gun outside.

They were told that a man had been seen outside the Thirsty Flame, Whitehill Lane, Brinsworth, just before 11pm on Saturday, January 26.

A man was reportedly seen with a gun outside the Thirsty Flame in Brinsworth

No arrests were made and an investigation is ongoing.

