Police called to major incident in Sheffield city centre

Police were called out to break up a fight between two men in Sheffield city centre this afternoon, witnesses claim.

Three police vehicles swooped to an area outside the Cathedral at about 4pm as violence erupted between a group of men.

Officers at the scene.

One witness, a student who was waiting for a tram, said: “It looked like a fight between two lads, one said he was 19 and the other 15.

“There was a lot of shouting. It was quite shocking to see in broad daylight.”

A police officer at the scene said they were called out to deal with an “altercation between two parties.”

He added that no arrests have been made and nobody needed hospital treatment.